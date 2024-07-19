Michel Aebischer and Dan Ndoye are among the winners of the European Championship. IMAGO

Switzerland's great European Championship campaign has also been reflected in their market value. According to "transfermarkt", some Nati players have increased significantly in value.

Syl Battistuzzi

The biggest increase in market value on " transfermarkt " was recorded by one of the big winners of the European Championships: Lamine Yamal. After his outstanding performances, the 17-year-old Spaniard now has a market value of 120 million euros - a whopping 30 million euros more. This makes the Barça youngster the first player under the age of 19 to break the 100 million mark in "Transfermarkt" history (since 2004).

In second place is the Turkish talent Arda Güler. The 19-year-old Real professional now has a market value of 45 million euros, an increase of 15 million. On the other hand, Riccardo Calafiori, who is also valued at 45 million euros, has a plus of 15 million. The Bologna professional is on the shopping list of many big clubs. A high transfer fee is also likely to please FC Basel, who have agreed to a substantial stake - twenty to fifty percent depending on the source.

Georgian Giorgi Mamardashvilli also has a market value of 45 million, an increase of 10 million for the Valencia goalkeeper. The Spanish trio Dani Olmo (60 million euros/RB Leipzig), Nico Williams (70 million euros/Athletic Bilbao) and Rodri (130 million euros/Man City) as well as the German jewel Jamal Musiala (130 million euros/Bayern) also received an increase of 10 million. Ferdi Kadioglu, the Turkish player from Fenerbahçe, secured 9 million euros (market value 30 million euros).

Nati trio among the European Championship winners

Dan Ndoye completes the top ten. The lightning-fast winger has a new market value of 22 million euros as of Thursday - an increase of a whopping 8 million for the Bologna player.

The next representative of the national team follows in 21st place: Michel Aebischer now stands at 11 million euros, an increase of 2 million for the Bologna pro. Both Ndoye and Aebischer made it into the surprise top 11 of the European Championship by the Spanish sports newspaper "Marca".

Five places further down than Aebischer - in 26th place - is Rubén Vargas. The Augsburg player has a market value of 9 million euros, an increase of 1.5 million euros.