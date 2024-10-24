YB lose in the Champions League against Inter Milan in the final minutes. Quotes from the game.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you YB loses against Inter Milan with 0:1.

Yann Sommer after the game on blue Sport: "YB often made life difficult for us, sometimes we were a bit lucky."

YB interim coach Joël Magnin praised his team's attacking style of play. In front of goal, however, it was "clearly not enough". Show more

A great performance by YB is not rewarded. Inter Milan scored the decisive goal in the 93rd minute, leaving the Swiss champions without any points in the Champions League. Quotes from the game:

Sandro Lauper

"It's incredibly bitter that we got the goal so late. We should have been braver at times. It looked good for a long time. It was a good team performance. The goal we conceded was a chain of mistakes. The ball could have gone out, but that's football. We have to keep going. Now we focus on the league."

Loris Benito

"Defending the goal we conceded is difficult. In the Champions League, nobody expects us to beat Inter Milan. People want to see passion and energy. We'll leave the pitch with our heads held high and take the momentum into the league. In this phase we're in now, we have to draw on these things. We can't expect ourselves to play champagne football"

Darian Males

"I'm proud of the whole team. It's bitter that we conceded the goal so late. But tomorrow we'll be looking ahead to the game against Lugano and the championship. The game against Inter was special for me. I was young when I signed a five-year contract with Inter. But that's history. Focus - as I said - on Lugano."

Joël Magnin

"We really wanted to get our first point today. The performance was positive, but we're disappointed with the result. We played courageously going forward, but our efficiency in front of goal was clearly not good enough."

Yann Sommer

"I'm very happy with the outcome of the game. It was an important win. YB often made life difficult for us. We made a few too many mistakes and sometimes had a bit of luck. The most important thing is that we won."

