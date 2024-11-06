Young Boys' injury list is getting longer and longer. With Loris Benito and Sandro Lauper, two more defenders are in danger of dropping out after the Champions League match against Shakhtar.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Although Young Boys scored their first goal against Shakhtar, they also lost their fourth Champions League game and are still without points.

The ever-growing injury list is a cause for concern. Two more defenders, Loris Benito and Sandro Lauper, were forced off against Donetsk. Kastriot Imeri is also unable to finish the game.

After the game, the YB players comment on the injury plight and Loris Benito makes it clear: "On Sunday (against Lugano), the injured players will be joined by the suspended players. Then it will be even more difficult." Show more

Lewin Blum is actually at home on the right side of defense. In the Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk, coach Joël Magnin was forced to play him at left-back - only to move him to the center-back position during the match.

Blum's positional castling actually says everything about the current situation at YB. Eight defenders were unavailable to Magnin against Shakhtar due to injury. As if that wasn't bad enough, the last two central defenders, Loris Benito and Sandro Lauper, were also injured.

"It felt like being stabbed"

Captain Benito was struck on the adductors after half an hour when he attempted to clear a ball, while Sandro Lauper suffered an ankle injury in the second half when he accidentally twisted his ankle through no fault of his own. Further investigations will show how serious the injuries actually are.

Benito, at least, is likely to miss Sunday's game against Lugano. "It was a pain I've never experienced before. It felt like being stabbed." He can't imagine being back on the pitch in four days, said Benito, who spoke of a "brutal situation". "We've already arrived with a skeleton crew. On Sunday, the injured players will be joined by the suspended players. Then it will be even more difficult."

Imeri also injured

Kastriot Imeri, an attacking player, was also substituted with an injury. Joël Monteiro and the suspended Filip Ugrinic will also be missing against Lugano after his boot throw and red card.

Joël Magnin must somehow manage the whole mess. He doesn't yet know how he wants to line up on Sunday. "I'll deal with that tomorrow. Today, the disappointment about the result still prevails."

