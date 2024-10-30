  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Full Super League program YB welcomes FC Basel ++ St.Gallen meets Winti ++ FCZ visits Sion

SDA

30.10.2024 - 12:03

YB's Filip Ugrinic (front) and Basel's Joe Mendes face each other again on Wednesday, just three and a half weeks after their last clash.
YB's Filip Ugrinic (front) and Basel's Joe Mendes face each other again on Wednesday, just three and a half weeks after their last clash.
Picture: Keystone

Full program in the Super League on Wednesday: Basel wants to shoot champions YB even deeper into the crisis, St.Gallen hopes for a turnaround after six games without a win and FCZ wants to regain its leading position. With blue Sport you can be there live everywhere.

30.10.2024, 12:03

Young Boys start their next attempt to start a good series. The stumbling champions will face in-form FC Basel on Wednesday evening in the 12th round of the Super League as they aim for their fourth win in a row. However, FCB have been mostly unsuccessful at Bern's Wankdorf in recent years. It has not won away against YB since the spring of 2016, picking up just three points.

St. Gallen will also face FC Winterthur at home at 20:30. The Espen have now gone six games without a win in all competitions and will be looking to turn things around against the team at the bottom of the table.

FC Zurich visit FC Sion in Valais on Wednesday, hoping to respond to their home defeat against Servette. With a win, FCZ can take over the lead for at least 24 hours.

Videos from the department

SDA

More from this section

Without a win in the Wankdorf since 2016. Will FC Basel break the YB curse with Xherdan Shaqiri?

Without a win in the Wankdorf since 2016Will FC Basel break the YB curse with Xherdan Shaqiri?

Completely satisfied after derby win?. Magnin:

Completely satisfied after derby win?Magnin: "There was this scene before half-time that really upset me"

Six-year plan. UEFA invests one billion in women's football

Six-year planUEFA invests one billion in women's football

Why the Schützi magic is over. 5 reasons for Winterthur's fall to the bottom of the table

Why the Schützi magic is over5 reasons for Winterthur's fall to the bottom of the table

Dortmund's cup frustration. Nati goalie Gregor Kobel's collar bursts here

Dortmund's cup frustrationNati goalie Gregor Kobel's collar bursts here