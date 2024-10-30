YB's Filip Ugrinic (front) and Basel's Joe Mendes face each other again on Wednesday, just three and a half weeks after their last clash. Picture: Keystone

Full program in the Super League on Wednesday: Basel wants to shoot champions YB even deeper into the crisis, St.Gallen hopes for a turnaround after six games without a win and FCZ wants to regain its leading position. With blue Sport you can be there live everywhere.

Young Boys start their next attempt to start a good series. The stumbling champions will face in-form FC Basel on Wednesday evening in the 12th round of the Super League as they aim for their fourth win in a row. However, FCB have been mostly unsuccessful at Bern's Wankdorf in recent years. It has not won away against YB since the spring of 2016, picking up just three points.

St. Gallen will also face FC Winterthur at home at 20:30. The Espen have now gone six games without a win in all competitions and will be looking to turn things around against the team at the bottom of the table.

FC Zurich visit FC Sion in Valais on Wednesday, hoping to respond to their home defeat against Servette. With a win, FCZ can take over the lead for at least 24 hours.

