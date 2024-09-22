When the referee becomes a topic of discussion after the game, it's usually not a good sign. Luca Piccolo, however, is highly praised for his decisions in the game between Winterthur and YB.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the match between Winterthur and YB (1:4), referee Luca Piccolo is called upon several times.

However, the referee mastered the tricky tasks with flying colors and received compliments from blue referee expert Adrien Jaccottet.

Piccolo even earned an assist for the third YB goal, smiles Jaccottet. Show more

It's the 56th minute on the Schützenwiese. YB are on the attack and Niasse is fouled. Instead of awarding a free kick, referee Luca Piccolo immediately recognizes that the Bernese could have a chance to score and allows play to continue. And seconds later, the ball is indeed in the goal. 3:1 for YB.

"You can definitely pay a referee a compliment," says blue refereeing expert Adrien Jaccottet after the match. After all, it doesn't happen every day. "You can actually credit the referee with an assist. It would have been easy to whistle for a free kick here. But he kept an overview and did everything right."

Piccolo also kept his cool during two controversial scenes in the YB penalty area in the final phase. Both Jaccottet and the blue Sport experts Admir Mehmedi and Timm Klose believe that the referee made the completely correct decision by allowing play to continue.

"Two half penalties don't make a whole one"

Jaccottet: "Of course you want the penalty even more the second time. There is contact, but it's lateral and in a running duel. I'm absolutely of the opinion that it's not a penalty." Piccolo decided everything correctly.

"The referee also needs to show a certain steadfastness. You could be tempted to give a penalty in the second scene," continued the refereeing expert. "That could happen to a referee, but it's good if it doesn't happen. Because twice a half penalty doesn't give a full one."

In the end, YB won 4-1 and celebrated their first win of the season.