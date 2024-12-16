Steven Zuber returns to Switzerland. Keystone

FC Zurich is looking forward to the addition of Steven Zuber after the winter break. But not all FCZ fans are happy about the transfer of the 56-time national team player.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former GC professional Steven Zuber is moving to FC Zurich.

It's not just Grasshoppers supporters who are upset by the transfer, FCZ fans aren't exactly welcoming Zuber with open arms either.

"Dini Vergangeheit chasch nur uf Instagram löschen!", wrote the South Curve on a banner during the match against St. Gallen (0:2). Show more

After FC Basel brought Xherdan Shaqiri, a former national team star, back to the Super League in the summer, FC Zurich is now following suit. Last week, it became public that Steven Zuber will move from AEK Athens to FCZ in January.

Explosive: In May 2019, Zuber wrote a declaration of love to his former club GC, FCZ's city rivals, on Instagram. "We Hoppers are coming back even stronger! Once a Hopper, always a Hopper!" wrote the then Stuttgart professional in response to the record champions' relegation to the Challenge League.

Südkurve with a clear stance on the Zuber transfer

After his transfer to FCZ became known, the now five-and-a-half-year-old Instagram post made the rounds again - until Zuber deleted the declaration of love from his social media channels. Many GC fans are annoyed by the former Hoppers player's behavior.

And not all FCZ fans seem thrilled by the transfer coup of sporting director Milos Malenovic, who looked after Zuber during his time as a player consultant. In the match against St. Gallen, the south curve displays a large banner that reads: "Dini Vergangeheit chasch nur uf Instagram löschen!" Insulting chants also echoed through the Letzigrund. Another banner reads: "You're talking about the reinvention of FCZ - we're talking about the loss of identity!"

Begeisterung über den Zuber-Transfer ist in der Südkurve wohl nicht besonders gross. #fcz pic.twitter.com/6LP2wQmfG4 — Nik Dömer (@nikdoemer) December 15, 2024

Zuber has no choice but to shoot himself into the hearts of the FCZ fans with top sporting performances. He could make his debut on January 19. That's when the Zurich team play Yverdon at home to kick off the second half of the season.