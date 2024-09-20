An unpleasant ending: at the end of his time at FCB, he only sat on the bench or in the stands. IMAGO/Geisser

On July 25, a few days after the 3:2 defeat in the season opener against Lausanne, FCB and former international Michael Lang (33) terminated their contract. Lang has remained silent since then, but he speaks to blue Sport for the first time.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michael Lang has remained silent since his contract with FC Basel was terminated, but now he is speaking publicly for the first time with blue Sport.

Lang reveals why he currently prefers to train alone and talks about his future and the new goals of Swiss clubs.

"I believe that if club bosses had to choose between the championship title and transfer income of around 30 million francs, the vast majority would opt for the money," says Lang about the youth craze in the Super League

Lang says: "I'm sure that Fabian Frei, Jonathan Sabbatini, Fabio Daprelà or I could help any team in Switzerland. But we all have no resale value." Show more

Michael Lang, you've been without a club for almost two months. How do you keep fit?

Michael Lang: With individual training sessions. I've already thought about whether I should join a team for training. There have also been offers, for example from the 1st division promotion team. But without wanting to sound disrespectful, I've trained at a higher level for years and know what I need. However, the main argument against it was the much higher risk of injury in team training sessions - the risk is simply too high for me. If I were to injure myself now, it would probably mean the end of my career immediately.

No problems with training discipline, for example when it's raining or when you're tired?

No, I can motivate myself very well. I trained almost every day for 17 years and know what rhythm I have to keep to. But of course, I find training more difficult on some days. It helps that I'm a bit more flexible in my training schedule.

There is every indication that you want to continue playing.

Yes, I still love being a footballer and I'm highly motivated. If something interesting comes up, I'm ready and can get straight into team training. The only thing I'm missing is match practice, I'm aware of that.

Where would you like to play in the future?

My family and I are open. Another stint abroad would appeal to me. A new experience, new adventures. I'm realistic enough to know that it won't be the Bundesliga or the Premier League, but perhaps Cyprus or Dubai. As a family, we are open and adventurous. The children are still at an age where such a commitment is no problem, it will take a while before they start school.

An interesting offer has apparently not yet arrived. How nervous are you?

I am relaxed. As an unattached player, I can sign for a club at any time. You know how quickly things can happen in football.

Are you not thinking about the end of your career yet?

I hope it's not that far away yet. But of course I'm thinking about what I'm going to do after my career. But I've been doing that for a while and not just this year. I still love football, I'm only 33, I'm still in great shape and I'm not in pain. I can still give a lot to a team. Although I'm aware that football has changed a lot in recent years.

In what way?

Today, 18-year-old talents are the first to be signed, then 22-year-olds, 25-year-olds, 29-year-olds. At some point, maybe players over 30. It's primarily about earning money with the players as quickly as possible.

Is the resale value of players given more weight than the championship title?

Yes, I definitely feel that way. I believe that if club bosses had to choose between the championship title and transfer income of around 30 million francs, the vast majority would opt for the money. It's no wonder that the identification between players and clubs is lost. On the one hand, I understand that. In Switzerland, TV revenues are manageable, and there aren't that many big sponsors and investors anymore. That's why young players are pushed extremely hard nowadays, they are the clubs' money machines.

What was it like in the past?

When I joined the FC St.Gallen first team in 2007 at the age of 16, it was clear that I had to take a back seat. Even on the pitch. The axis was occupied by experienced players, the youngsters were only used on the sides at most. That's how I became a full-back, as I'd always played in central midfield as a youngster. Experienced players were held in higher esteem than they are today, they had important roles on and off the pitch. Today, older players are replaceable. And that applies everywhere in Switzerland. I'm sure that footballers like Fabian Frei, Jonathan Sabbatini, Fabio Daprelà or myself could help any team in Switzerland. But we all have no resale value. That's what counts today.

Do you miss the appreciation?

I have felt great appreciation from the FCB fans. They long for players who identify with their club and don't just see it as a stepping stone or a stopover. In recent weeks and months, I've often been approached and encouraged by FCB fans. That did me good.

Did they help you through the difficult time between the bench and the stands?

The support of my family and friends helped me the most. But the fans also played their part. It was good that I wasn't chased out of the city.

Things were a little different on the club side. Last season, you weren't allowed to play for months, after which you spoke of an "incredibly brutal season". During the preparations, you gained new hope and played in the test matches. But in the opening defeat in Lausanne, you were only on the bench, after which your contract was terminated. An unusual time ...

... yes, it was. But in the end we agreed to terminate the contract. That's all I have to say about FCB, you don't need to ask any more questions.

Are you allowed or don't you want to talk about FCB?

Does that make a difference? (smiles)

