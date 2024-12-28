  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Super League Yverdon signs Paolo Tramezzani

SDA

28.12.2024 - 14:57

Paolo Tramezzani has already coached Lugano and Sion in Switzerland
Paolo Tramezzani has already coached Lugano and Sion in Switzerland
Keystone

Yverdon Sport has found the successor to the sacked Alessandro Mangiarratti. As expected, Paolo Tramezzani has taken over as coach of the tenth-placed team in the Super League, the club announced.

Keystone-SDA

28.12.2024, 14:57

Tramezzani has signed a fixed-term contract until next summer with the Vaud side, who have not won in eight games. The 54-year-old Italian has already coached Lugano and FC Sion in the Super League. He was relegated to the Challenge League with the Valais side in 2023 after losing the barrage and had to leave the club. Most recently, he worked for NK Istra in Croatia.

With Tramezzani, the Yverdon team will travel to Portugal for a ten-day training camp on January 2. The first competitive match under the new coach is scheduled for January 19 at FC Zurich.

More from the department

Return to Eintracht. Pirmin Schwegler takes over leading position in Frankfurt

Return to EintrachtPirmin Schwegler takes over leading position in Frankfurt

Transfer ticker. Is national team striker Okafor moving to Turkey?

Transfer tickerIs national team striker Okafor moving to Turkey?

Criticism of the world footballer award. Cristiano Ronaldo:

Criticism of the world footballer awardCristiano Ronaldo: "Ballon d'Or to Rodri was unfair"