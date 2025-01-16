  1. Residential Customers
New owners Zurich building contractors buy FC Schaffhausen

Linus Hämmerli

16.1.2025

FC Schaffhausen is struggling with financial problems. Now the Challenge League club has new owners. Fitim and Boletin Hasani are buying FC Schaffhausen AG.

16.01.2025, 13:11

16.01.2025, 13:18

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC Schaffhausen has new owners.
  • Zurich-based building contractors Fitim and Boletin Hasani are taking over the club.
  • CEO Jimmy Berisha steps down as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Fitim and Boletin Hasani form the new Board of Directors.
Show more

FC Schaffhausen has new owners with immediate effect. This was announced by the club on Thursday. Fitim and Boletin Hasani, two Zurich building contractors, are taking over 100 percent of the shares.

The new owners immediately bring changes to the club's management. CEO Jimmy Berisha is stepping down as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Fitim Hasani takes over the position and forms the new Board of Directors together with Boletin Hasani.

Jimmy Berisha is quoted in the press release as follows: "We are extremely pleased that with Fitim and Boletin Hasani we have been able to bring two young yet very successful and up-and-coming businessmen on board. We are very confident that this support will provide valuable impetus for the club and FC Schaffhausen AG."

Boletin Hasani is "proud to be able to take over FC Schaffhausen at this exciting time". The new Chairman of the Board of Directors Fitim Hasani emphasizes that the club wants to be further strengthened in all areas - both in terms of sport and infrastructure.

