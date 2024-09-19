FIFA sued Google in vain. (archive picture) Keystone

Google does not have to delete articles about the world football association Fifa from its search results. The Zurich Commercial Court has rejected a complaint by Fifa.

Fifa argued that the content of the websites in question violated personal rights and damaged its reputation. Several anonymously written articles on a website accuse Fifa of being corrupt, among other things.

The lawsuit fails on the grounds of so-called passive legitimacy, according to the ruling of the Zurich Commercial Court, which was first reported by SRF on Thursday. FIFA was unable to prove that the criticized articles could only be found using the search term "fifa". Google could therefore not be held responsible for the subject matter of the dispute.

The ruling is not yet legally binding. FIFA can still appeal it.

