FCZ (Rodrigo Conceiçao, left) and Grasshoppers (Florian Hoxha) meet in the cup round of 16

There will be four Super League duels in the cup round of 16. Among others, Grasshoppers and FCZ will meet in the Zurich derby.

FCZ have won the last two meetings between the rivals in the Cup. Prior to that, Grasshoppers won twice - including the legendary 6:5 after extra time in 2004.

After their last-minute win against Stade Nyonnais, FC Basel will host FC Sion and will be looking to advance to the quarter-finals, as they did last year. Yverdon will face the Cup finalists of the last three years, FC Lugano. Winterthur and Lausanne-Sport meet in another duel between two teams from the Super League.

Supposedly easier opponents are St. Gallen and Young Boys. The team from eastern Switzerland will travel to Ticino to face Bellinzona from the Challenge League, while the Bernese will travel to their league rivals Schaffhausen. First division side Langenthal will battle against Biel from the Promotion League for a place in the Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

The round of 16 will be played from Tuesday, December 3 to Thursday, December 5.

