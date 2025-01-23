  1. Residential Customers
Australian Open Henry Bernet reaches the semi-finals of the juniors

23.1.2025 - 08:54

Henry Bernet is the last Swiss representative at the Australian Open in Melbourne
17-year-old Henry Bernet from Basel is through to the semi-finals at the Australian Open.

The junior with the one-handed backhand secured his place in the last eight with a 7:6 (7:4), 7:6 (7:2) win over top seed Jan Kumstat from the Czech Republic.

Bernet surpassed his previous best result at a Grand Slam tournament with the semi-final in Melbourne. On his debut at a junior major last year in Roland Garros, he reached the quarter-finals and his style of play prompted comparisons with Roger Federer among international observers.

Bernet has made an excellent start to the new season. He won a tournament in the run-up to the Australian Open and has now been unbeaten for ten matches. In the semi-finals on Friday night, he will face Finland's Oskari Paldanius, whom he defeated 6:1, 6:2 almost ten days ago.

