Never in this century have there been more fourth places for the Swiss Olympic delegation. By a large margin.

In Paris, Switzerland won eight medals and came 4th nine times.

In this century, there have never been more fourth places for the Swiss Olympic delegation than now in Paris.

Swiss runner Dominic Lobalu also finished 4th in the 5000 m, but he was competing for the Olympic refugee team. Show more

The Romands somewhat euphemistically refer to narrowly missing out on the podium as "chocolat", i.e. 4th place. And in Paris, Switzerland, the land of chocolate, collected many of these undesirable placings.

In Sydney in 2000 there were four 4th places, and three years ago in Tokyo. There have never been more at the last seven Summer Games. In Paris, nine Swiss athletes finished right next to the podium - from Martin Dougoud in the kayak single at the start to heptathlete Annik Kälin on Friday evening.

The track and field athletes collected three "leather awards". And as if to underline his successful integration in Switzerland, Dominic Lobalu, who is "only" eligible to compete for the Olympic refugee team, also ran to 4th place in the 5000m.

Nevertheless, many Swiss athletes also made it to the other side of the unloved dividing line between success and disappointment. There were five bronze medals to celebrate.

