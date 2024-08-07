Thomas Müller congratulates show jumping rider Christian Kukuk and shows off his gold medal.

Show jumper Christian Kukuk wins the gold medal in Paris on Checker. The horse has a prominent co-owner - who sends special greetings via Instagram.

Following the Olympic victory of show jumper Christian Kukuk and Checker, the horse's co-owner Thomas Müller sent his congratulations in an Instagram video. "Gold at the Olympics with Checker, that was breathtaking," said the former German national football player in the video, which he commented on with "Simply golden - mia san Olympiasieger". "Dear Christian, you deserve it. What you've achieved with Checker, hats off, I'm absolutely thrilled. Now let it rip, let's celebrate," said Müller.

Kukuk had won the first German show jumping gold in 24 years in Versailles. His horse Checker, owned by professional Bavarian rider Müller among others, had carried him to gold. "I have to say: hats off, Checker, hats off, Christian Kukuk," said Müller, who is shown in his video sitting at the table with a gold medal around his neck "This is my gold medal and you've won gold, dear Christian," said the 34-year-old.

He watched Kukuk's decisive ride live, reported the footballer. "I not only had goosebumps, but I was also damn nervous," said the 2014 World Champion and added: "Hippological greetings to everyone. Equestrian sport in Germany is something to be proud of." The footballer is married to dressage rider Lisa Müller.

ARD shows Müller with horse during football broadcast

A short video of professional footballer Thomas Müller and a horse was shown on ARD in the middle of the broadcast of Germany's semi-final against the USA. "Now I'm watching Thomas Müller with a horse, I don't think that was planned," said commentator Stephanie Baczyk when, after a good ten minutes of play, the Bayern professional was suddenly shown instead of the game in Lyon. In the video, Müller made synchronized movements with a horse standing in front of him. Shortly before the match, ARD had already shown the clip as part of its Olympic coverage.

Für diejenigen, die nicht wissen, wovon ich rede: pic.twitter.com/0wWXM2uhCH — Amaury Bierschoff (@bierschoff1906) August 6, 2024

Many users commented on the faux pas on social media with surprise and amusement. Commentator Baczyk took the curious scene with humor. "Maybe he's a bit of motivation again," she said. Germany's footballers missed out on a place in the final after losing 1-0 to the USA after extra time and will play for bronze.

