One of the most successful players of all time, Rafael Nadal ends his career at the end of the year. On his way to becoming an icon, he also inflicts bitter defeats on Roger Federer. However, for the Swiss and many of his fans, his permanent rival is never an enemy.

22 Grand Slam titles, 209 weeks at the top of the world rankings and blessed with a unique fighter's heart - Rafael Nadal is one of the greats to bid farewell to world tennis. A look back at his impressive career and his unique rivalry with Roger Federer.

Like a phoenix from the red ashes

March 29, 2004: A 17-year-old Spaniard sensationally knocks out world number one Roger Federer in two sets in Miami. Wearing three-quarter length shorts and a sleeveless shirt, the teenager leaves the dominator of the scene no chance and draws attention to himself for the first time. Although he was subsequently slowed down by an injury, Rafael Nadal made an impressive breakthrough the following year with eleven tournament victories.

As an 18-year-old, Nadal was already the player to beat on clay in 2005. He wins eight tournaments on his favorite surface. He is the first player since Mats Wilander to win the French Open in Paris at his first attempt, where he also puts Federer in his place in the semi-finals. "He's very good on defense. I always have to think twice about coming to the net," the disappointed Swiss noted at the time. A dilemma that Federer would not soon get rid of.

The Federer terror?

Nadal wins five of the first six direct duels. He increasingly became the terror of Federer fans. In 2006, with his triumph at the French Open, he single-handedly prevented the Swiss from achieving the feat of winning all four Grand Slam tournaments in one season. In the summer of 2008, Nadal literally outplayed the maestro in the French Open final, conceding just four games.

Shortly afterwards, he won one of the most dramatic tennis matches ever in Federer's living room. It was not until nightfall in Wimbledon that Nadal got the decisive break in the fifth set and won 9:7 - at 8:8 the match would have been postponed to the following day. Shortly afterwards, he ousted Federer from the throne after 237 weeks and when he also won the Australian Open final against the Swiss at the start of 2009, Nadal's hunt for Federer's legacy was definitely on.

It is true that the various tics of the king of clay get on the nerves of some viewers in front of the screen in this country. However, even from a Swiss point of view, there can be no hard feelings towards the ever-humble Majorcan. What some people criticize about his habits on the court, the popular figure makes up for with his behaviour off the court. When Federer could no longer hold back his tears at the award ceremony after missing out on defending his title in Melbourne 2009, Nadal showed great compassion and even gave the Basel native a hug. Even Federer's biggest supporter forgives him for the disappointment he has just suffered.

A rivalry between friends

At no point do the two opponents seem like enemies. Despite fierce duels on the tennis courts, a friendship even develops between the two. A certain harmony cannot be denied, for example, when the two of them burst out laughing during a promotional shoot for the first edition of the "Match for Africa" in 2010.

In December 2010, Nadal traveled to Zurich for Federer's pet project of raising money for his foundation during the show match, where he was euphorically welcomed by Federer's family, friends and fans in the Hallenstadion. Two days later, Federer returned the favor and visited Nadal in Madrid to raise money for his foundation. In 2020, the exceptional talents repeat the whole thing, playing in the "Match in Africa" in Cape Town and setting a record attendance with almost 52,000 spectators.

A rousing fighter's heart

But it doesn't matter where Rafa performs anyway: the enthusiasm is boundless. His infectious fighting spirit and incredible capacity for suffering leave no sports fanatic indifferent. Towards the end of his career in particular, Nadal seems barely able to stand during big matches, but still celebrates his victory in the end. Against Daniil Medvedev, ten years his junior, he turned around a 0:2 set deficit in Melbourne to claim his 21st major triumph in extremis.

At the French Open 2022, he is plagued by severe foot pain, meaning he can only play the final against Casper Ruud with a numbed foot. A champion of his stature doesn't let that stop him. The brutal verdict: 6:3, 6:3, 6:0 and Major trophy number 22 for the "Bull from Manacor".

Nadal has more than earned his retirement as one of the most successful players in history. Let's hope that he doesn't have to pay too dearly for his records with the risk of lasting health problems. But what he will never lose, unlike the records he has set, is the sympathy of his fans.