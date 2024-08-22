  1. Residential Customers
Athletics Kambundji on the 100m podium for the first time in the Diamond League

22.8.2024 - 21:01

Mujinga Kambundji achieves a podium finish in the 100 m for the first time as part of the Diamond League at the Athletissima in Lausanne. In 11.06 seconds, the Olympic sixth-placed finishes third.

The 32-year-old from Bern thus achieved a more valuable result than her sister Ditaji Kambundji in Dina Asher-Smith's victory (10.88). The latter still lacks the sprightliness that carried her to silver in the 100 m hurdles in 12.40 seconds at the European Championships in Rome. She had to make do with 12.75 seconds on the Pontaise.

