Mujinga Kambundji shines on the Pontaise Keystone

Mujinga Kambundji achieves her first podium finish in the 100 m at the Athletissima in Lausanne as part of the Diamond League. In 11.06 seconds, the Olympic sixth-placed finishes third.

SDA

The 32-year-old from Bern thus achieved a more valuable result than her sister Ditaji Kambundji in Dina Asher-Smith's victory (10.88). The latter still lacks the sprightliness that carried her to silver in the 100 m hurdles in 12.40 seconds at the European Championships in Rome. She had to make do with 12.75 seconds on the Pontaise.

