Lando Norris is in a class of his own in his third Grand Prix victory. Picture: Keystone

Lando Norris wins the Singapore Grand Prix in superior style. The Briton in the McLaren wins by 20 seconds ahead of world champion Max Verstappen in the Red Bull. His team-mate Oscar Piastri came third.

Of course, Norris was the big favorite, all the more so as he had secured pole position for the test on the city circuit in qualifying the day before. Nevertheless, there were justified doubts, as the Englishman had never before returned from the best grid position to lead the first lap. He had never achieved this in five Grands Prix and two sprint races.

But this time, everything fell into place in the first few meters. Norris got away very well, turned into the first corner in first place - and soon kept his first pursuer, Verstappen, at bay. After only half the stint, he had already built up a margin of over 26 seconds on the Dutchman, after which he was almost half a minute ahead.

Sizzling pace under the Singapore lights 🔥@LandoNorris cruises to a third career win 👏#F1 #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/X9xeaYcQTT — Formula 1 (@F1) September 22, 2024

Thanks to his third Grand Prix victory, Norris was able to reduce the gap to Verstappen, who leads the championship standings, by 7 points to 52. In the team standings, McLaren extended the lead they took over a week ago after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to 41 points.

As expected, the Sauber drivers who started from the back of the grid once again came away empty-handed. Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu and Finn Valtteri Bottas finished the race one lap down in 16th and 17th place respectively.

