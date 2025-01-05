Lausanne suddenly have a slight advantage as leaders - Gallery Lausanne cheers at the ZSC Lions, where they failed to win in the final four times in the last playoffs Image: Keystone The fans wished Marc Crawford all the best for his recovery after Canada Image: Keystone And Marco Bayer, Marc Crawford's successor, is still trying to find his feet at ZSC Image: Keystone Goalie Kevin Pasche was once again magnificent in Zurich Image: Keystone Antti Suomela scored the winning goal for Lausanne in Zurich Image: Keystone Lausanne suddenly have a slight advantage as leaders - Gallery Lausanne cheers at the ZSC Lions, where they failed to win in the final four times in the last playoffs Image: Keystone The fans wished Marc Crawford all the best for his recovery after Canada Image: Keystone And Marco Bayer, Marc Crawford's successor, is still trying to find his feet at ZSC Image: Keystone Goalie Kevin Pasche was once again magnificent in Zurich Image: Keystone Antti Suomela scored the winning goal for Lausanne in Zurich Image: Keystone

Lausanne wins the top game in the Swiss Ice Hockey Championship in Zurich against the ZSC Lions 2:1. Suddenly Lausanne is six points ahead.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Of course, the ZSC Lions have played three fewer games so far and are therefore slightly better off than Lausanne Hockey Club - last season's play-off finalists - in terms of points lost.

However, the current form curve gives Geoff Ward's team the advantage. Lausanne have won their last six games. In that time, they have gained eight points on the ZSC Lions, who have lost three of their last four games.

Racy top-of-the-table clash

The game in front of 12,000 spectators in the arena lived up to the promise of the top-of-the-table clash. The game got off to a racy start and became better and better, faster and more competitive. The ZSC Lions had the better chances for a long time and took a not undeserved 1-0 lead with a goal from Jesper Frödén. This 1-0 lead lasted until the 39th minute. However, Ahti Oksanen then equalized for Lausanne 71 seconds before the second break. And in the 48th minute, Antti Suomela put the Vaud team ahead in overtime when Zurich goalie Simon Hrubec also briefly lost track.

Kevin Pasche, Lausanne's goalie, then held on to the win. He made the last of his 22 brilliant saves against Dennis Malgin.

Get well soon after Canada

In the first period, when Zurich SC was still leading, the fans unfurled a banner and wished former head coach Marc Crawford (who had resigned due to illness) all the best in a touching gesture. His successor, Marco Bayer, did not get off to a good start with the Lions: the 2:4 loss in Freiburg was followed by a defeat in the first home game. Crawford has lost only one championship game in a row since January 21 of last year.

ZSC Lions - Lausanne 1:2 (1:0, 0:1, 0:1)

12'000 spectators (sold out). - SR Lemelin/Ruprecht, Duc/Francey. - Goals: 17. Frödén (Lammikko, Christian Marti) 1:0. 39. Oksanen (Riat, Suomela) 1:1. 48. Suomela (Riat, Bayreuther/powerplay goal) 1:2. - Penalties: 3 times 2 minutes against ZSC Lions, 4 times 2 minutes against Lausanne. - PostFinance top scorers: Grant; Suomela.

ZSC Lions: Hrubec; Kukan, Geering; Trutmann, Christian Marti; Weber, Lehtonen; Schwendeler; Balcers, Malgin, Andrighetto; Rohrer, Grant, Sigrist; Frödén, Lammikko, Zehnder; Baltisberger, Baechler, Riedi; Olsson.

Lausanne: Pasche; Sklenicka, Bayreuther; Heldner, Frick; Glauser, Fiedler; Vouardoux, Aurélien Marti; Riat, Suomela, Oksanen; Bozon, Jäger, Fuchs; Pajuniemi, Kuokkanen, Rochette; Holdener, Bougro, Genazzi.

Remarks: ZSC Lions without Hollenstein (injured) and Kinnunen (extra foreigner), Lausanne without Pilut, Prassl (both injured) and Raffl (extra foreigner). ZSC Lions without goalkeeper from 57:42.

Ranking:

Ajoie - Ambri-Piotta 3:4 (3:1, 0:1, 0:1, 0:1) n.V. Lugano - Fribourg-Gottéron 1:5 (0:2, 0:0, 1:3). Genève-Servette - SCL Tigers 3:2 (0:0, 3:1, 0:1). ZSC Lions - Lausanne 1:2 (1:0, 0:1, 0:1).

Ranking: 1. Lausanne 34/67. 2. ZSC Lions 31/61. 3. Bern 34/61. 4. Davos 35/58. 5. Kloten 35/57. 6. Zug 33/52. 7. SCL Tigers 34/51. 8. Fribourg-Gottéron 34/48. 9. Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 35/47. 10. Genève-Servette 32/45. 11. Biel 33/43. 12. Ambri-Piotta 34/43. 13. Lugano 33/42. 14. Ajoie 33/30.