Formula 1 Lawson replaces Ricciardo

SDA

26.9.2024 - 18:41

Daniel Ricciardo to be replaced at Racing Bulls with immediate effect
Keystone

Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls with immediate effect. The racing team announced the generally expected change on Thursday.

26.09.2024, 18:41

26.09.2024, 18:42

The 35-year-old Australian returned to the cockpit last year in Hungary with the Italian team AlphaTauri and remained on board this year.

This is Lawson's first involvement as a regular driver in Formula 1. The 22-year-old New Zealander has been part of the Red Bull junior program for some time. He made his Formula 1 debut for AlphaTauri in the Netherlands in 2023, when he took over for the injured Ricciardo.

SDA

