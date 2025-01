Luca Gianinazzi is no longer coach of HC Lugano. Picture: Keystone

HC Lugano is parting ways with coach Luca Gianinazzi and team manager Hnat Domenichelli due to unsatisfactory results. This was announced by the Ticino club on Monday morning.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Former U20 coach Gianinazzi took over from Chris McSorley on an interim basis in October 2022 and has officially been head coach since last season. A successor is still being sought.

After two-thirds of the qualifying campaign, the team is in second-last place in the rankings.