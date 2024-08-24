Lulu Sun is delighted to reach her first final at a WTA tournament Keystone

Lulu Sun (WTA 57) reaches her first final on the WTA Tour in Monterrey.

SDA

The 23-year-old New Zealander, who grew up in Vaud and played for Switzerland last year, beat the Russian number 3 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova (WTA 30) 7:5, 3:6, 7:6 (8:6) in the semi-finals of the WTA 500 tournament in north-eastern Mexico. After a tough battle lasting almost two and a half hours, Sun finally converted her fourth match point.

In the final, Sun, who advanced to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon as a qualifier, will play the Czech Linda Noskova (WTA 35) on Sunday night. The 19-year-old is also contesting her first WTA final at the hard-court tournament.

SDA