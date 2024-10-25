Marcel Hirscher returns to the World Cup on Sunday after a five-year absence. Picture: Keystone

The confusion surrounding the possible comeback of ski superstar Marcel Hirscher has come to an end. The 35-year-old will be at the start of the season opener in Sölden on Sunday.

Hirscher's ski company "Van Deer" announced the decision on Instagram. "When perfection becomes passion, magical things happen," reads the caption under the video showing Hirscher training.

On Tuesday, Hirscher had denied a report from the Dutch federation, which had already announced that his start in the giant slalom on the Rettenbach glacier was perfect. He would only start if he really felt well and competitive, he said. That now seems to be the case.

The eight-time overall World Cup winner retired from top-class sport in summer 2019. The Salzburg native is now competing for the Netherlands, his mother's home country.

