For 18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the dream of Formula 1 will come true next season. Keystone

One day after his training accident, Mercedes has confirmed 18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli as the future regular driver of the German Formula 1 works team.

As expected for some time, the teenager from Bologna will thus become Lewis Hamilton's successor at the Silver Arrows. The 39-year-old record world champion is moving to Ferrari after this season.

It was an open secret that Antonelli would be Mercedes' choice. Team boss Toto Wolff had announced this more or less often and openly. The announcement was now made in Monza.

Antonelli, who landed in the pile of tires after just a few minutes in his practice debut in a current Mercedes on Friday, will drive alongside George Russell. "Our duo for 2025 combines experience, talent, youthfulness and speed," said Wolff in a statement: "Our new pairing is perfect to open a new chapter in our history."

Antonelli comes from Mercedes' junior development program and currently drives for Italian team Prema Racing in Formula 2. In 2022, he won the German Formula 4 Championship. He skipped Formula 3 and will now take the next step in 2025. "Getting into Formula 1 is a dream I've had since I was a child," said Antonelli.

