After five games without a personal success, Nino Niederreiter scores a goal again. The Chur native scores in the Winnipeg Jets' 4-2 away win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Nino Niederreiter scores his 10th goal of the season with a backhand lob against the Chicago Blackhawks. He thus contributes to the Winnipeg Jets' 4-2 victory.

Roman Josi, meanwhile, recorded another defeat with Nashville. He suffered a 3-1 defeat against the Ottawa Senators - his seventh in a row.

Kevin Fiala is riding a wave of victories with the Los Angeles Kings. With the 4:1 win against Minnesota Wild, Fiala and Co. win for the fifth time in a row. Show more

Niederreiter's tenth goal of the season to tie the game at 2:2 was well worth seeing. He finished off a dribble in the middle third with a backhand lob. It then took until the final minutes before the Jets lived up to their role as favorites against the currently weakest of the 32 NHL teams.

"Yeah, that was definitely important, of course," Niederreiter said of his goal. "We had some chances, especially at the beginning, where I would have liked to take advantage of them. But I knew I just had to keep at it, go into the dangerous areas and eventually it would work out. I was lucky enough to score the goal."

Josi in a slump with Nashville - Fiala from win to win with LA Kings

Philipp Kurashev was unable to make an impact for the Blackhawks, who were playing under new coach Anders Soerensen for the first time.

The second-worst team in the league are the Nashville Predators with captain Roman Josi. The Bern native and his colleagues lost 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators for the seventh time in a row. The situation is completely different for the Los Angeles Kings with Kevin Fiala. The fifth win in a row (4:1 against Minnesota Wild) came against the Western Conference leaders. The St. Gallen native was credited with an assist.

