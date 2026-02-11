Sturla Holm Laegreid burst into tears in a TV interview. KEYSTONE

After the Olympic singles, Sturla Holm Laegreid speaks openly about an infidelity. Now the betrayed woman is coming forward. And for now, there seems to be no way back.

Following Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid's public confession of an infidelity, his ex-girlfriend has now spoken out. "It's hard to forgive. Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world," wrote the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, to the Norwegian newspaper "Verdens Gang".

After winning the bronze medal in the previous season, the overall World Cup winner made it public in front of a television camera that he had cheated on his girlfriend. He had been unfaithful to his partner, whom he had only met six months ago, three months ago.

No happy ending in sight

"I confessed to her a week ago. It was the worst week of my life," he said. The woman he cheated on was the "love of my life", the "nicest and most beautiful person in the world". His goal is to win her back with his openness, as the couple have since separated.

But for now, it doesn't look as if Laegreid's much-criticized campaign will be successful. She did not choose this situation, the 28-year-old's ex-partner continued. "It hurts to have to endure this. We had contact and he knows my opinion on the matter."

Much criticism of Laegreid

In the aftermath of the 20-kilometre race, the infidelity was the dominant topic, with the Olympic victory of Laegreid's compatriot Johan-Olav Botn almost going unnoticed. Laegreid's emotional outburst was criticized by record world champion Johannes Thingnes Bö. "He did the wrong thing. We saw a remorseful boy standing there, but unfortunately both the place and the time are completely wrong," said Bö, who was still fighting for victories and titles with his compatriot Laegreid last winter, on NRK.

Norway's cross-country skiing legend Petter Northug also sharply criticized Laegreid. Botn had delivered at the most important time and honored his deceased friend and teammate Sivert Guttorm Bakken. "And a teammate focuses instead on who he slept with and who he didn't - it looked like an original soundtrack from Ex on the Beach," said the expert from Norwegian broadcaster TV2, alluding to the reality dating show. It was unbearable: "There are so many opportunities to bring up something like that - but not at that time. It was wrong in so many ways, it's almost a little sad."

Laegreid apologizes

Laegreid later regretted the timing of his fling confession immediately after the individual race at the Winter Games. "I was a bit in my own world," he said after causing a stir with his juicy statements in Antholz. "Yes, I understand that very well, and I see it myself now in hindsight," said Laegreid in response to the criticism for his statements.

"All I can say is that I hope I didn't spoil Johan's day," Laegreid told Norwegian journalists after a small team medal ceremony on Wednesday evening: "It's Johan's day, and it was a bit of a shame that I got so much attention."

The former biathlon dominator Bö tried to classify Laegreid's behavior. "You can see Sturla's feelings openly. He can't hide them," said Bö (32) about his long-time teammate: "I think the feelings just burst out of him."

