Pittsburgh goalie Alex Nedeljkovic makes history with a goal and an assist in one game.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ice hockey goalie Alex Nedeljkovic of the Pittsburgh Penguins has made history in the NHL. In his team's 5:2 away win against the Buffalo Sabres, the 29-year-old became the first goalie in league history to record a goal and an assist in one game. Nedeljkovic first set up Cody Glass for the 3:1 goal in between and then scored the final goal in the Sabres' empty net in the final period.

Nedeljkovic is only the 16th goalie ever to score in the NHL. Aside from scoring, he also impressed in his core role, recording a strong 40 saves. It was the first win for the Penguins after three defeats. The Sabres, who have lost 13 games in a row this season, remain bottom of the Eastern Conference.