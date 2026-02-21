  1. Residential Customers
Hit in the face by runner Polish short-tracker undergoes surgery after horror accident

dpa

21.2.2026 - 08:29

Hit by a blade: Polish skater taken off the ice bleeding - Gallery
Hit by a blade: Polish skater taken off the ice bleeding - Gallery. Kamila Sellier lies on the ice after a serious fall.

Kamila Sellier lies on the ice after a serious fall.

Image: dpa

Hit by a blade: Polish skater taken off the ice bleeding - Gallery. Kamila Sellier falls in her white jersey and is hit by the blade of the skate of the American skater in front of her.

Kamila Sellier falls in her white jersey and is hit by the blade of the skate of the American skater in front of her.

Image: dpa

Hit by a blade: Polish skater taken off the ice bleeding - Gallery. Kamila Sellier from Poland is treated on the ice.

Kamila Sellier from Poland is treated on the ice.

Image: dpa

Hit by a blade: Polish skater taken off the ice bleeding - Gallery. A screen is set up after the accident.

A screen is set up after the accident.

Image: KEYSTONE

Hit by a blade: Polish skater taken off the ice bleeding - Gallery. Her face is covered in blood.

Her face is covered in blood.

Image: KEYSTONE

Hit by a blade: Polish skater taken off the ice bleeding - Gallery. Finally, Kamila Sellier is taken off the ice and gestures to the audience.

Finally, Kamila Sellier is taken off the ice and gestures to the audience.

Image: dpa

Poland's Kamila Sellier is injured in the face in a fall by an opponent's runner during the Olympic short track. Now there is news about her condition.

DPA

21.02.2026, 08:29

21.02.2026, 15:04

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Polish short-tracker Kamila Sellier is seriously injured in the Olympic quarter-final race over 1500 meters.
  • She is hit in the face by a blade.
  • The race in Milan was stopped immediately, Sellier received medical treatment on the ice, was stitched up and then taken to hospital.
  • Sellier has since undergone surgery.
Show more

After her bad fall in the short track at the Olympics in Italy and an injury to her face caused by an opponent's blade, Kamila Sellier from Poland has successfully undergone an operation. "Kamila was operated on and the damaged bone seen on the CT scan was put back together and everything was cleaned," Polish official Konrad Niedzwiedzki told Eurosport.

The 25-year-old athlete had gotten up in the morning, but had not slept much during the night and showed severe swelling. Further tests on the mobility of the eyeball are still pending, Niedzwiedzki added. It is currently unclear how long Sellier will have to stay in hospital.

Race stopped after accident

The 25-year-old fell in the quarter-finals of the 1500 meters in Milan on Friday. She skidded across the ice so badly that she was hit under the left eye by the rear edge of the skate of American Kristen Santos-Griswold, who was still skating. The race was stopped immediately.

Sellier was treated immediately on the ice and then taken to hospital. "As it was a cut on her face, which was stitched with several stitches, and the area has a lot of blood flow, we have to be patient. This also applies to Kamila," said sports official Niedzwiedzki.

