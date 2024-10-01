In the next chapter of the marketing dispute, the German Ski Association is taking the FIS to court. Walter Reusser, CEO of Swiss Ski, explains the Swiss federation's approach in an interview with blue Sport.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The marketing dispute between the FIS and the national ski federations has been going on for over two years now. After the Austrian federation, the German federation is now also going to court.

blue Sport asked Swiss-Ski CEO Walter Reusser how the Swiss federation is proceeding.

Reusser explains that there is an ongoing discussion process with the FIS and states: "We also see an opportunity in centralized marketing." Show more

The FIS and the national ski federations have been arguing about the marketing of image rights for over two years now. Until now, the national federations have marketed their races themselves, but the controversial FIS President Johan Eliasch wants to have the rights marketed centrally from the 2025/26 season and thus open up new markets, for example in the USA, China and Saudi Arabia.

The world governing body has already taken the necessary decisions for this radical change. However, the national associations feel that they have been ignored. "The world federation has de facto tried to disenfranchise the national associations, including the German Ski Association, with this change, and we will not accept that," rages Stefan Schwarzbach, board member of the German Ski Association (DSV).

Unclear framework conditions

The DSV is of the opinion that the FIS decision violates German and European competition law. For this reason, they - like the Austrian association - are filing a lawsuit. Is Swiss-Ski also considering such a step?

"No, this is a European law, so it doesn't affect Switzerland," explains Walter Reusser, CEO Sport of the Swiss federation, in an interview with blue Sport. However, there is an intensive exchange with the FIS: "There are certain framework conditions that need to be clarified. We are not quite there yet. We are happy that Crans-Montana (2027 World Championships) has been clarified. That gives us a lot of peace of mind. We are taking on the rest and are ready to talk at any time."

Centralization as an opportunity

Ultimately, the goal is to further develop skiing together. "There are many parameters that need to be right. So that everyone has the right responsibilities and tasks. That is precisely the discussion we are having. So that you can clearly define who does what," says Reusser.

In principle, Swiss Ski is open to the idea of the FIS. "We also see an opportunity in central marketing, I would like to emphasize that," says Reusser and adds: "This is an important part in the development of snow sports. It simply has to make sense for all sides."

