Setback for four-time Olympic champion Simon Ammann is dropped from the Swiss World Cup squad

Jan Arnet

8.1.2025

Simon Ammann is demoted.
Keystone

Simon Ammann is no longer part of the Swiss ski jumping World Cup squad until further notice. The 43-year-old four-time Olympic champion has to make way for a young talent.

08.01.2025, 14:04

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Simon Amman is no longer part of the Swiss World Cup squad until further notice.
  • The Olympic ski jumping champion has been demoted and will have to compete in the Continental Cup again.
  • Ski jumping coach Martin Künzle is putting pressure on Ammann: "He has to jump far forward, otherwise it will be difficult for the World Cup."
Show more

Shortly before the turn of the year, Simon Ammann dropped out of the Four Hills Tournament after failing to qualify for the opening competition in Oberstdorf. Now comes the next setback for the former top jumper. As reported by "Blick", Ammann has been dropped from the Swiss World Cup squad.

Ski jumping coach Martin Künzle confirmed this to the newspaper and explained the demotion: "He needs to regain confidence in his jumps." The four-time Olympic champion (double gold in 2002 and 2010) can no longer compete with the best. From now on, he will only be able to compete in the Continental Cup, the second ski jumping league, until further notice.

Tribute to an active legendSimon Ammann's path from broken pilot to four-time Olympic champion

Instead of Ammann, Yannick Wasser will compete in Zakopane, Poland. The 20-year-old from St. Gallen is getting his second chance in the World Cup. Last season he was already allowed to compete with the best. "Yannick impressed us in Engelberg. We like his development," Künzle is quoted as saying.

Coach Künzle increases pressure on Ammann

This is not a new situation for Ammann. He already had to play in the Continental Cup a few years ago, and last season the veteran was also temporarily transferred to the second division. Nevertheless, the current expulsion comes as something of a surprise after Ammann was able to jump into the points twice this season.

The pressure is growing on Ammann. Künzle's tough message: "He has to jump far forward (in the Continental Cup), otherwise it will be difficult for the World Cup." But this also means that a return to the World Cup is not out of the question for Ammann.

