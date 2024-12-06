  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Concussion after a fall Arnaud Boisset reports from hospital: "Just need some rest"

Tobias Benz

6.12.2024

Arnaud Boisset holds a respiratory mask to his face on the rescue sled.
Arnaud Boisset holds a respiratory mask to his face on the rescue sled.
KEYSTONE

A serious fall by Swiss downhill racer Arnaud Boisset overshadows the Swiss double victory in Beaver Creek. It is now clear that he suffered a concussion.

06.12.2024, 21:13

07.12.2024, 09:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Justin Murisier and Marco Odermatt celebrate a double victory in the first downhill of the season.
  • This was overshadowed by a serious fall by Arnaud Boisset from Valais.
  • After around 20 minutes of care on the side of the piste, Boisset was taken down to the valley on a rescue sled and examined in hospital.
  • Boisset suffered a concussion and bruising to his face and shoulder.
Show more

The Swiss alpine skiers start the speed season with a double victory. Justin Murisier wins the World Cup downhill in Beaver Creek ahead of Marco Odermatt. The race was interrupted for a while after 26 racers due to a heavy fall into the safety nets by Swiss downhill racer Arnaud Boisset.

The 26-year-old from Valais lost his balance after a jump in the final section and hit the back of his head hard on the icy slope. At high speed, he then crashed into the safety nets without braking and came to a halt. After around 20 minutes of care on the side of the piste, Boisset was finally taken down to the valley on a rescue sled.

As Swiss-Ski announced on site, Boisset was conscious and responsive again when he was taken to hospital. According to head coach Thomas Stauffer, the 26-year-old from Valais did not suffer any serious injuries.

"I'm doing well under the circumstances"

It is now clear: Boisset suffered a concussion and bruising to his face and shoulder in his fall in Beaver Creek. The 26-year-old will travel to Switzerland for further investigations, as Swiss-Ski announced on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Boisset shares a picture on Instagram. He is lying in a hospital bed, thumbs pointing upwards. "I'm doing well under the circumstances. I just need a bit of rest."

Arnaud Boisset reports from hospital after the crash in Beaver Creek.
Arnaud Boisset reports from hospital after the crash in Beaver Creek.
screenshot/instagram@arnouille8
Boisset is taken from the accident site to the valley by rescue sled.
Boisset is taken from the accident site to the valley by rescue sled.
KEYSTONE
Men's speed season opener. Swiss double victory in Beaver Creek - Murisier triumphs ahead of Odermatt

Men's speed season openerSwiss double victory in Beaver Creek - Murisier triumphs ahead of Odermatt

More ski

Tears flow for Murisier.

Tears flow for Murisier"I was so slow, I thought I might stop skiing"

Alpine skiing. Boisset with concussion and bruises

Alpine skiingBoisset with concussion and bruises

Fribourg player from the B squad. Noémie Kolly ends season due to knee injury

Fribourg player from the B squadNoémie Kolly ends season due to knee injury