A serious fall by Swiss downhill racer Arnaud Boisset overshadows the Swiss double victory in Beaver Creek. It is now clear that he suffered a concussion.

Justin Murisier and Marco Odermatt celebrate a double victory in the first downhill of the season.

This was overshadowed by a serious fall by Arnaud Boisset from Valais.

After around 20 minutes of care on the side of the piste, Boisset was taken down to the valley on a rescue sled and examined in hospital.

Boisset suffered a concussion and bruising to his face and shoulder. Show more

The Swiss alpine skiers start the speed season with a double victory. Justin Murisier wins the World Cup downhill in Beaver Creek ahead of Marco Odermatt. The race was interrupted for a while after 26 racers due to a heavy fall into the safety nets by Swiss downhill racer Arnaud Boisset.

The 26-year-old from Valais lost his balance after a jump in the final section and hit the back of his head hard on the icy slope. At high speed, he then crashed into the safety nets without braking and came to a halt. After around 20 minutes of care on the side of the piste, Boisset was finally taken down to the valley on a rescue sled.

As Swiss-Ski announced on site, Boisset was conscious and responsive again when he was taken to hospital. According to head coach Thomas Stauffer, the 26-year-old from Valais did not suffer any serious injuries.

"I'm doing well under the circumstances"

It is now clear: Boisset suffered a concussion and bruising to his face and shoulder in his fall in Beaver Creek. The 26-year-old will travel to Switzerland for further investigations, as Swiss-Ski announced on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Boisset shares a picture on Instagram. He is lying in a hospital bed, thumbs pointing upwards. "I'm doing well under the circumstances. I just need a bit of rest."

Arnaud Boisset reports from hospital after the crash in Beaver Creek. screenshot/instagram@arnouille8