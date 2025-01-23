Vincent Kriechmayr after his crash in Wengen. Keystone

After his crash in the Lauberhorn downhill, Vincent Kriechmayr will possibly make his comeback on Friday, much earlier than expected.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Austrian, who suffered a pulled inner ligament in his right knee in a crash in the World Cup downhill in Wengen last Saturday, completed an initial test on the snow on Thursday and feels ready to at least take part in the warm-up for the super-G in Kitzbühel.

"He will then decide whether he feels fit enough," said ÖSV Alpine Director Herbert Mandl early on Thursday evening. Mandl spoke of a "quite surprising turn of events". The possible comeback is coming "absolutely faster than expected".

Kriechmayr is in 2nd place in the Super-G rankings after four of eight races behind Marco Odermatt.

