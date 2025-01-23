  1. Residential Customers
Crashed on the Lauberhorn, at the start in Kitzbühel? Kriechmayr before an incredible lightning comeback

SDA

23.1.2025 - 17:38

Vincent Kriechmayr after his crash in Wengen.
Vincent Kriechmayr after his crash in Wengen.
Keystone

After his crash in the Lauberhorn downhill, Vincent Kriechmayr will possibly make his comeback on Friday, much earlier than expected.

Keystone-SDA

23.01.2025, 17:38

23.01.2025, 17:49

The Austrian, who suffered a pulled inner ligament in his right knee in a crash in the World Cup downhill in Wengen last Saturday, completed an initial test on the snow on Thursday and feels ready to at least take part in the warm-up for the super-G in Kitzbühel.

"He will then decide whether he feels fit enough," said ÖSV Alpine Director Herbert Mandl early on Thursday evening. Mandl spoke of a "quite surprising turn of events". The possible comeback is coming "absolutely faster than expected".

Kriechmayr is in 2nd place in the Super-G rankings after four of eight races behind Marco Odermatt.

