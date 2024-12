Zug slalom junior world champion Lenz Hächler also wins the second European Cup giant slalom in Valais. (archive picture) Keystone

Lenz Hächler doubles up one day after his first victory in the European Cup. The 21-year-old from Zug also wins the second giant slalom in Zinal.

SDA

Hächler, Junior World Champion in the slalom since February, won by 14 and 39 hundredths respectively ahead of Frenchmen Flavio Vitale and Alban Elezi Cannaferina.

Delphine Darbellay had already secured a Swiss home victory in the women's giant slalom in Valais on Tuesday.

SDA