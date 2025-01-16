Speed youngster Franjo von Allmen tries his hand at blue Sport's emoji quiz - with help from none other than Marco Odermatt himself.

Sandro Zappella

Franjo von Allmen got his World Cup career off to an extremely successful start last winter and even finished third in the super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in January 2024. This season, the 23-year-old from Bern has gone one better and finished second in both Val Gardena/Gröden and Bormio. In the downhill discipline rankings, von Allmen is also in second place behind team-mate Marco Odermatt.

The overall World Cup winner and ski dominator showed his qualities alongside von Allmen even before the start of the season. The young Bernese skier took part in blue Sport's emoji quiz - and had his fair share of trouble. Odermatt suddenly came running and helped his colleague with some of the tasks. Odermatt was able to shine even with the most difficult emoji puzzles - the ski star is not just a high-flyer on the slopes.

