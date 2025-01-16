  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

The ski star can do it all Odermatt crashes the emoji quiz - and shows von Allmen the master

Sandro Zappella

16.1.2025

Speed youngster Franjo von Allmen tries his hand at blue Sport's emoji quiz - with help from none other than Marco Odermatt himself.

16.01.2025, 19:15

16.01.2025, 19:33

Franjo von Allmen got his World Cup career off to an extremely successful start last winter and even finished third in the super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in January 2024. This season, the 23-year-old from Bern has gone one better and finished second in both Val Gardena/Gröden and Bormio. In the downhill discipline rankings, von Allmen is also in second place behind team-mate Marco Odermatt.

The overall World Cup winner and ski dominator showed his qualities alongside von Allmen even before the start of the season. The young Bernese skier took part in blue Sport's emoji quiz - and had his fair share of trouble. Odermatt suddenly came running and helped his colleague with some of the tasks. Odermatt was able to shine even with the most difficult emoji puzzles - the ski star is not just a high-flyer on the slopes.

More ski videos

More ski

Quotes ahead of the home races. Murisier with a challenge ++ Odermatt:

Quotes ahead of the home racesMurisier with a challenge ++ Odermatt: "I'm not keen on the Lauberhorn record"

Ski World Cup in Garmisch. FIS bans raunchy

Ski World Cup in GarmischFIS bans raunchy "I Love Wank" advertising

Lauberhorn race. Franjo von Allmen lets the Bernese Oberland dream - and puts the brakes on euphoria

Lauberhorn raceFranjo von Allmen lets the Bernese Oberland dream - and puts the brakes on euphoria