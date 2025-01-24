  1. Residential Customers
End of season after Kitzbühel crash Pinturault flown to France with serious injury

24.1.2025 - 16:54

Alexis Pinturault is transported away after his crash in the Kitzbühel Super-G
Frenchman Alexis Pinturault (33) suffered a more serious injury than first thought after his crash in the super-G in Kitzbühel. Pinturault is being flown to France.

24.01.2025, 18:31

According to the French Ski Federation FFS, the three-time World Champion and 2021 Overall World Cup winner suffered a "severe bone contusion of the inner tibial plateau with fracture as well as an injury to the inner meniscus in his right knee".

Alexis Pinturault already suffered a serious injury a year ago when he tore his cruciate ligament in Wengen.

Crashes affect ski star. Kilde:

Crashes affect ski starKilde: "It can't go on like this, otherwise there will soon be no more athletes"

This brings Pinturault's season to a premature end again - and the question arises as to whether the Frenchman will try again next winter.

