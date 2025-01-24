Frenchman Alexis Pinturault (33) suffered a more serious injury than first thought after his crash in the super-G in Kitzbühel. Pinturault is being flown to France.
According to the French Ski Federation FFS, the three-time World Champion and 2021 Overall World Cup winner suffered a "severe bone contusion of the inner tibial plateau with fracture as well as an injury to the inner meniscus in his right knee".
Alexis Pinturault already suffered a serious injury a year ago when he tore his cruciate ligament in Wengen.
This brings Pinturault's season to a premature end again - and the question arises as to whether the Frenchman will try again next winter.