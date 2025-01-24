Alexis Pinturault is transported away after his crash in the Kitzbühel Super-G Keystone

Frenchman Alexis Pinturault (33) suffered a more serious injury than first thought after his crash in the super-G in Kitzbühel. Pinturault is being flown to France.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the French Ski Federation FFS, the three-time World Champion and 2021 Overall World Cup winner suffered a "severe bone contusion of the inner tibial plateau with fracture as well as an injury to the inner meniscus in his right knee".

Alexis Pinturault already suffered a serious injury a year ago when he tore his cruciate ligament in Wengen.

This brings Pinturault's season to a premature end again - and the question arises as to whether the Frenchman will try again next winter.

ℹ️ Suite à sa chute lors du super g de Kitzbühel, @AlexPinturault a été héliporté immédiatement à l’hôpital où il a réalisé des examens du genou droit.



Alexis souffre d’une grosse contusion osseuse du plateau tibial interne avec fracture associée ainsi qu’une lésion du ménisque… pic.twitter.com/sazE73GZwu — FFS - Fédération Française de Ski (@FedFranceSki) January 24, 2025

More sports videos