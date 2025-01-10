  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"The sum of the squares must always add up to 1 or 7" Ski ace Delia Durrer explains her crazy alarm clock tick

Sandro Zappella

10.1.2025

Delia Durrer is one of the biggest hopes in the Swiss-Ski speed team. But the 22-year-old from Nidwalden doesn't just have a precise plan on the slopes - her alarm clock also follows strict rules.

10.01.2025, 19:00

Delia Durrer is regarded as one of the biggest talents in the Swiss speed team. The 22-year-old has already established herself in the top 30 in the downhill and super-G in the World Cup. Before the start of the season, she appeared for a portrait on blue Sport and revealed a very special tic. When Durrer sets her alarm clock, the numbers must always add up to 1 or 7. Watch the full portrait of the Nidwalde native in the video above.

More ski portraits

More skis

Slalom cracks are fired up for Adelboden.

Slalom cracks are fired up for Adelboden"When you hear a 'Hopp Schwiz' every two meters, it gives you a lot of energy"

Planned finish stadium in Crans-Montana. Local residents take construction project for 2027 World Ski Championships to federal court

Planned finish stadium in Crans-MontanaLocal residents take construction project for 2027 World Ski Championships to federal court

Catch-up from Mont-Tremblant. The women will race an additional giant slalom in Sestriere

Catch-up from Mont-TremblantThe women will race an additional giant slalom in Sestriere