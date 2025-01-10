Delia Durrer is one of the biggest hopes in the Swiss-Ski speed team. But the 22-year-old from Nidwalden doesn't just have a precise plan on the slopes - her alarm clock also follows strict rules.

Sandro Zappella

Delia Durrer is regarded as one of the biggest talents in the Swiss speed team. The 22-year-old has already established herself in the top 30 in the downhill and super-G in the World Cup. Before the start of the season, she appeared for a portrait on blue Sport and revealed a very special tic. When Durrer sets her alarm clock, the numbers must always add up to 1 or 7. Watch the full portrait of the Nidwalde native in the video above.

More ski portraits