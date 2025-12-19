Stan Wawrinka wants to say a fitting farewell to his fans. KEYSTONE

Stan Wawrinka has announced on the X platform that he will play one more year and then end his career. The 40-year-old Frenchman has won three Grand Slam tournaments.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"Every book needs an end. It's time to write the last chapter of my career as a professional tennis player," Wawrinka announced, adding: "I still have dreams in this sport."

In an era with the giants Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka achieved the almost impossible: He triumphed at the Australian Open in 2014, in Paris in 2015 and at the US Open in 2016, climbing to No. 3 in the tennis world rankings and winning a total of 16 ATP tournaments. However, his last triumph was a long time ago, on May 27, 2017, when he lifted the trophy in Geneva.

🎾ONE LAST PUSH🎾

Every book needs an ending📕

It’s time to write the final chapter of my career as a professional tennis player 📝

2026 will be my last year on tour



P perseverance

A ambition

S sacrifice

S success

I injuries

O obsession

N never give up



D discipline

R… pic.twitter.com/CJlA8gCN8Y — Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) December 19, 2025

Wawrinka is still ranked 157th in the world rankings. In 2025, he won just five matches at 14 ATP tournaments. He reached the final twice at Challenger level. Now the Frenchman, who grew up on a farm in St-Barthélemy where his parents looked after disadvantaged children, will end his magnificent career at the end of 2026.

Although the results have been poor of late, Wawrinka will not miss the opportunity to say a fitting farewell to his fans and mark his 25th season as a professional: "I've enjoyed every aspect of what tennis has given me, especially the emotions I feel when I play in front of you. I'm looking forward to seeing you all again, wherever you are in the world."

In any case, Wawrinka is still a crowd favorite, which is no coincidence. He fought for his prominent place in tennis history with unbridled determination and training diligence - and this is rewarded.

You might also be interested in