  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Australian Open Swiatek strolls into the semi-finals - Keys beats Switolina

SDA

22.1.2025 - 06:20

A familiar sight at this year's Australian Open: Iga Swiatek with her winning fist.
A familiar sight at this year's Australian Open: Iga Swiatek with her winning fist.
Picture: Keystone

Iga Swiatek wins her quarter-final without any problems and reaches the semi-finals of the Australian Open without dropping a set. There the Polish player will face the American Madison Keys.

Keystone-SDA

22.01.2025, 06:20

22.01.2025, 06:54

10:0 sets and 60:14 games: World number two Iga Swiatek's record in Melbourne is impressive. The Polish player seems unstoppable on her way to her first title at the Australian Open. She gave American Emma Navarro (WTA 8) no chance in the quarter-finals, winning 6:1, 6:2. The 23-year-old had already reached the semi-finals in 2022. Back then, she was defeated by American Danielle Collins.

Keys in the semi-finals for the third time

Swiatek will now face another American in the semi-finals. Madison Keys (WTA 14) beat the Ukrainian Yelina Svitolina (WTA 27) 3:6, 6:3, 6:4 in her quarter-final. The 29-year-old will make her third attempt to reach the final in Melbourne for the first time on Thursday. She failed to reach the semi-finals in 2015 and 2022.

More from the department

NHL. Josi celebrates spectacular win with Nashville

NHLJosi celebrates spectacular win with Nashville

Defending champion Servette eliminated. ZSC reaches the final of the Champions Hockey League

Defending champion Servette eliminatedZSC reaches the final of the Champions Hockey League

Handball World Championship. Swiss national team wins first main round match against Tunisia

Handball World ChampionshipSwiss national team wins first main round match against Tunisia