A familiar sight at this year's Australian Open: Iga Swiatek with her winning fist. Picture: Keystone

Iga Swiatek wins her quarter-final without any problems and reaches the semi-finals of the Australian Open without dropping a set. There the Polish player will face the American Madison Keys.

Keystone-SDA SDA

10:0 sets and 60:14 games: World number two Iga Swiatek's record in Melbourne is impressive. The Polish player seems unstoppable on her way to her first title at the Australian Open. She gave American Emma Navarro (WTA 8) no chance in the quarter-finals, winning 6:1, 6:2. The 23-year-old had already reached the semi-finals in 2022. Back then, she was defeated by American Danielle Collins.

Keys in the semi-finals for the third time

Swiatek will now face another American in the semi-finals. Madison Keys (WTA 14) beat the Ukrainian Yelina Svitolina (WTA 27) 3:6, 6:3, 6:4 in her quarter-final. The 29-year-old will make her third attempt to reach the final in Melbourne for the first time on Thursday. She failed to reach the semi-finals in 2015 and 2022.