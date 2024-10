Belinda Bencic already took part in the United Cup at its premiere two years ago Keystone

With Belinda Bencic, Switzerland will be one of 18 nations taking part in the United Cup at the end of the year.

SDA

The third edition of the mixed team competition will take place from December 27 to January 5 in Sydney and Perth.

The Swiss team, which will consist of at least four players and has not yet been fully determined, will play in a group with Italy and France for a place in the quarter-finals.

SDA