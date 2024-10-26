Shock for Lara Gut-Behrami shortly before the season opener in Sölden: The skier from Ticino has to forfeit the giant slalom after the inspection. She explains the decision in an emotional interview with SRF.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lara Gut-Behrami has to give up shortly before the start of the season in Sölden.

Although her knee is healthy, the risk is still too high, the Swiss skier explains in an emotional interview. Show more

"I'm not 100 percent fit yet. You can't go to the start and risk something like that," explains Lara Gut-Behrami in an emotional interview after the inspection on "SRF". "I was hoping that I would be able to make it to the end. I would love to ski, but I can't afford to take any risks."

There was a lack of confidence and it didn't feel 100 percent right. "The knee is actually healthy," says the Swiss rider, who is visibly saddened by the decision. But she can't really ignore it and that's why the risk is far too great. "It's incredibly difficult for me to give up this race, but that's the way it is," Gut-Behrami adds with tears in her eyes.

Gut-Behrami would have started the first World Cup giant slalom of the season shortly after 10.00 am with bib number 4. On Thursday, she had reported a difficult last month. The 2023/24 overall World Cup winner said she had not been able to train for three weeks due to a persistent flu.

