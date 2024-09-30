Lara Gut-Behrami beams into the camera at the end of April during the end-of-season party. Keystone

After a slight setback in training, Lara Gut-Behrami wants to focus once again on fitness training before the start of the season in Sölden. However, the reigning overall World Cup winner is optimistic about the coming season.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lara Gut-Behrami suffered a knock to her knee at the training camp in Chile.

However, the knee is "okay" - Gut-Behrami is confident about the coming season.

The Ticino native is currently focusing on fitness training and is keeping the option open to continue racing until the 2026 Olympic Games. Show more

As Lara Gut-Behrami announced in an early press conference on Monday, she suffered a knock to her left knee at the training camp in Chile. The 33-year-old explains that she had to change her training a little as a result, but immediately gives the all-clear: "I had everything checked after my return - and the knee is okay."

Despite the setback, last season's overall World Cup winner looks back positively on her preparation and emphasizes the good cooperation with the newly formed coaching team: "It was exciting for me to get to know new methods. It's clear that it's challenging for the body when you train differently. But I was surprised how easy it was. It was a great summer."

Gut-Behrami changed her fitness coach after Alejo Hervas left to join the men's team. She is now working with Italian Flavio di Giorgio.

Milano Cortina 2026 not written off

Her initial focus is on the season opener in Sölden, after which she wants to continue racing step by step. "I've never planned for February or March when the first races are in October," says Gut-Behrami.

Looking ahead to the Winter Olympics, the Swiss athlete is more optimistic than ever. She is currently not ruling out taking part in Cortina d'Ampezzo in a year and a half. "We are looking to plan until 2026. If I'm fit, why not?" says Gut-Behrami.

However, it is still too early to make a definitive statement at the moment.

