Jil Teichmann is eliminated in the quarter-finals after almost three and a half hours of play. Picture: Keystone

Jil Teichmann (WTA 128) is eliminated in the quarter-finals of the WTA 250 tournament in Singapore. The player from Seeland loses a battle of attrition.

After almost three and a half hours, the Swiss qualifier lost 7:6 (7:5), 6:7 (5:7), 4:6 to the Chinese number 4 seed Wang Xinyu (WTA 35).

Teichmann was well on her way to winning three matches in a row in a main draw at WTA level for the first time since her round of 16 appearance at the French Open 2022. At 4:4 in the tiebreak of the second set, the 27-year-old left-hander was just three points away from victory.

After equalizing the set, Teichmann had to surrender her serve right at the start of the third. The only break of the match ultimately proved decisive.