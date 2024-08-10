Chiara Leone has won the only Swiss gold medal so far. KEYSTONE

The business magazine "Ceoworld" wants to find out how much the various nations pay their athletes for Olympic medals. Switzerland comes 25th in the ranking.

Tobias Benz

"Taking part is everything" - this saying does not entirely correspond to reality at the Olympic Games. In addition to medals, fame and honor, the biggest sporting event in the world is of course also about a lot of money. The business magazine "Ceoworld" presents a prize money ranking and reveals which nations pay their Olympic heroes the best.

At the top of the ranking are three Asian nations: Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong. The most valuable gold medal, at 737,000 dollars, is a Singaporean one. However, the Southeast Asian nation has not yet paid out its mega prize. Singapore is ranked 80th in the medal table with a single bronze medal.

Switzerland is in mid-table in the ranking. Swiss athletes earn around 44,000 dollars for a gold medal, silver is worth 33,000 dollars and bronze is worth 22,000 dollars. This puts Switzerland in 25th place, one place ahead of the USA, which pays its numerous Olympic heroes bonuses of 37,500 dollars for gold, 22,500 dollars for silver and 15,000 dollars for bronze. Click here for the complete ranking.

Mäder's decision against Switzerland pays off

Interesting fact: Kitesurfer Maximilian Mäder decided to compete for Singapore instead of Switzerland at the Olympic Games in Paris. The 17-year-old promptly won the bronze medal in the final on Friday.

Whereas Mäder would have received a bonus of 22,000 dollars (around 19,000 Swiss francs) in the Swiss team, he will receive a whopping 184,000 dollars (around 160,000 Swiss francs) in Singapore. So from a financial point of view, Mäder's decision was definitely worth it.

And then there's Carlos Yulo. The 24-year-old from the Philippines cleaned up big time in Paris in artistic gymnastics, winning gold medals on floor and vault. He is now being richly rewarded for this in his home country with some curious gifts. These include a free house and free colonoscopies.

