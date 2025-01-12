Escape to the dry: The Australian Open kicks off wet and stormy Keystone

Lots of rain and two wins for the favorites. These are the facts of the first tournament day at the Australian Open.

For the first time, the Australian Open starts on Sunday - and after just one hour, the matches on the opening day had to be interrupted again. A heavy thunderstorm with heavy rain and thunder caused players and spectators to flee into the dry. The top stars, who were competing in one of the stadiums with a closable roof, were lucky.

Zheng confident, Ruud with a lot of trouble

Zheng Qinwen and Casper Ruud were among the lucky ones. Last year's finalist from China beat Romanian qualifier Anca Todoni (WTA 110) 7:6, 6:1 without any major problems. The world number six Casper Ruud, on the other hand, needed five sets to overcome the Spaniard Jaume Munar (ATP 61). The Norwegian has never made it past the round of 16 in Melbourne.

Former star Kei Nishikori (ATP 74) also won in five sets against Thiago Monteiro (ATP 106). The Japanese player is back at the Australian Open for the first time in four years and celebrated his first win since 2019, when he reached the quarter-finals.

No Swiss players are in action on Sunday.