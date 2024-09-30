David Lappartient, President of the UCI, comments on the death of Muriel Furrer. Picture: Imago

David Lappartient, President of the UCI cycling world federation, addresses the media following the death of Muriel Furrer. He warns against rushing into the safety discussion.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the death of Muriel Furrer, who crashed heavily in the U19 race on Thursday and succumbed to her injuries on Friday, UCI President David Lappartient comments on the tragedy.

The Frenchman explains why he believes it was right not to cancel the World Championships after the death. "We believe that it would not be the best way to remember Muriel," says Lappartient.

The UCI President also addresses the issue of the radio ban and warns against jumping to conclusions. Show more

The Frenchman, himself a father of three daughters, said: "We feel very bad. It should have been the best moment of the season." Lappartient recounts how he was informed at an early stage, how they looked with the Furrer family to see when communication would take place. "Many parties were involved."

Despite the death of Muriel Furrer, it was the right decision to go ahead with the World Cup. "We believe that stopping the World Cup would not be the best way to remember Muriel," said the Frenchman. "We had a meeting and decided together that we would not stop the races."

The subject of the radio ban

Lappartient, one of the candidates to succeed IOC President Thomas Bach, referred to the investigating authorities regarding the course of the accident and the death, but commented on the safety discussion. This also brought the subject of the radio ban onto the agenda. The UCI prohibits the use of radios at the World Championships and would like to extend this to the World Tour races. The world governing body hopes that this will make the races more exciting and unpredictable.

Riders and teams have repeatedly pointed out that the radio is important for safety. For Lappartient, this argument does not hold water: "There are also crashes because of the radio. We should be careful and not generalize a tragedy." It is too early to draw conclusions as to "whether it would have been possible to find Muriel sooner with a radio or not."

