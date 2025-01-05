The US team celebrates winning the United Cup for the second time after victories by Taylor Fritz and Coco Gauff Keystone

The USA win the United Cup for the second time at the third edition. In the final in Sydney, the US team defeated Poland 2:0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The final duel was already decided after the two singles matches. Coco Gauff won the first point for the USA against Iga Swiatek in the morning. In the duel with the world number 2, the American, who is ranked one place lower in the world rankings, came out on top 6:4, 6:4. It was only the third win for the 20-year-old in her 14th meeting with Swiatek, the second in a row.

Taylor Fritz (ATP 4) finally made everything clear against Hubert Hurkacz (ATP 16) in a close match. The American had the longer breath in the tie-break of the deciding set and won 6:4, 5:7, 7:6 (7:4).

It was the USA's second victory in the mixed competition after their triumph at the 2023 premiere, while Poland were beaten in the final for the second time after losing to Germany last year.