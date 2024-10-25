Strong performances in the St. Jakobshalle in Basel: Ben Shelton. Picture: Keystone

Ben Shelton and Arthur Fils are the first semi-finalists at the Swiss Indoors in Basel. After Stan Wawrinka, the American Shelton also eliminates the top seed Andrei Rublev.

After Stan Wawrinka, Andrei Rublev also bared his teeth on the serve of left-hander Ben Shelton (ATP 23). Like the Swiss on Thursday, the world number 7 from Russia also had break chances (six in total), but was never able to take the service from the American. After a good two and a quarter hours, Shelton, who like Rublev was competing in Basel for the first time, converted his first match point to win 7:5, 6:7 (3:7), 6:4.

Arthur Fils (ATP 20) is playing just as convincingly these days. He didn't have to fend off a single break point against the Greek number 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (ATP 11) and advanced to the semi-finals with a 7:6 (7:5), 6:3 win. There he will meet his good friend Shelton, with whom he lost to the Swiss duo Marc-Andrea Hüsler/Dominic Stricker in the doubles late on Thursday evening.

