Swiss Indoors Wawrinka conqueror Shelton also knocks out the number 1

SDA

25.10.2024 - 18:46

Strong performances in the St. Jakobshalle in Basel: Ben Shelton.
Picture: Keystone

Ben Shelton and Arthur Fils are the first semi-finalists at the Swiss Indoors in Basel. After Stan Wawrinka, the American Shelton also eliminates the top seed Andrei Rublev.

25.10.2024, 18:53

After Stan Wawrinka, Andrei Rublev also bared his teeth on the serve of left-hander Ben Shelton (ATP 23). Like the Swiss on Thursday, the world number 7 from Russia also had break chances (six in total), but was never able to take the service from the American. After a good two and a quarter hours, Shelton, who like Rublev was competing in Basel for the first time, converted his first match point to win 7:5, 6:7 (3:7), 6:4.

Arthur Fils (ATP 20) is playing just as convincingly these days. He didn't have to fend off a single break point against the Greek number 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (ATP 11) and advanced to the semi-finals with a 7:6 (7:5), 6:3 win. There he will meet his good friend Shelton, with whom he lost to the Swiss duo Marc-Andrea Hüsler/Dominic Stricker in the doubles late on Thursday evening.

