There will be no more "out" calls from linesmen at Wimbledon. The long-established grass court tournament is breaking with tradition and relying on technology from the 138th edition next summer.

Wimbledon relies on computers instead of people. There will no longer be any linesmen from the next event in 2025.

The measure is an important step on the way to maximum accuracy, according to a statement from the All England Club.

The electronic system is used at many tournaments. At the French Open, the organizers still rely on the human eye. Show more

At Wimbeldon, a computer will now decide whether the ball was out of bounds or not. After a test phase, the technology is considered sufficiently robust and the time is ripe for such an important step on the way to maximum accuracy, said the managing director of the All England Club in a statement.

The electronic system is now used at a number of tennis tournaments. On the ATP Tour, it will completely replace the line judges from next year. The French Open is still the only Grand Slam tournament to rely on the human eye.

The AELTC has announced operational updates for next year's Championships, relating to the final weekend schedule and the use of Live Electronic Line Calling.



Read more ⬇️ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) October 9, 2024

