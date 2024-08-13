Swiss by choice and sneaker millionaire Stepan Timoshin has been diagnosed with cancer. Shortly afterwards, his wife separated from him. LinkedIn/stepan-timoshin

After being diagnosed with cancer, his marriage fell apart: sneaker millionaire Stepan Timoshin is not going through an easy time at the moment. His wife Eve Treis has now spoken about the end of their love affair.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The cancer diagnosis at the beginning of 2024 was soon followed by the end of their love affair: Stepan Timoshin and Eve Treis are separated one year after their dream wedding on the Côte d'Azur.

The Berlin sneaker millionaire met his childhood sweetheart again a few months ago and fell in love with her all over again.

When Eve found out via Instagram that her still-husband had flown to Istanbul with another woman, she moved out of the apartment they shared.

The student spoke to Bild about the love triangle drama and the end of the marriage.

Eve says: "I don't think an illness is a free pass for adultery, you should stick together in times like these." Show more

Stepan Timoshin (23) is currently taking one blow after another. The sneaker millionaire, who emigrated to Switzerland three years ago, was diagnosed with lung cancer at the beginning of the year, as reported by the German newspaper Bild.

At the same time, the successful young entrepreneur has another shock to digest: His marriage to Eve Treis (21) is at an end. The two had become estranged, he told "Bild". "My marriage was completely on the rocks at the time and I didn't really tell anyone about my cancer diagnosis," said Stepan.

Eve and Stepan tied the knot in the summer of 2023 after seven years of dating during a lavish luxury wedding in the south of France.

One year later, everything is over and they have filed for divorce. The culprit: a love triangle drama that occurred with Stepan. Bild" writes that he met his childhood sweetheart again during the marriage crisis. It wasn't long before the 23-year-old fell in love with her again.

In March 2024, the newly in love couple flew to Istanbul. Eve saw on Instagram that the two were traveling together. She packed her things and immediately moved out of the apartment they shared.

The problem was that the divorce had not yet been filed by her husband and Stepan had not yet made a clean break.

"Unfortunately, I had to find out that he had met another woman"

After Eve had to put up with a lot of hate comments on social media - the accusation: she was only at the self-made millionaire's side during the good times - the student has now spoken out in an interview with Bild: "Unfortunately, I had to find out in mid-March that he had met another woman since the end of the year. That was a huge shock, of course."

Eve also makes it clear that Stepan only told her about his illness after the break-up. Eve tells Bild: 'I don't think an illness is a free pass for adultery, you should rather stick together at times like this. Nobody knows what happened except the two of us."

The separation did not go smoothly and if he could undo it, the sneaker entrepreneur would. Stepan told Bild: "If I could pay money for it, I would immediately resolve everything differently. I would be honest and try not to hurt anyone."

Stepan Timoshin is single again

The 23-year-old has now completed his first chemotherapy treatment. At the moment, it looks as though he still has one more treatment to go.

The Swiss by choice is single again, having broken up with his childhood sweetheart after a whirlwind love affair.

Stepan traded in sneakers as a teenager and made his first million. Today, he runs his own sneaker business called "Vaditim".

The self-made millionaire was born in Riga, Latvia. When he was seven, his family moved to Berlin, where he eventually grew up. Stepan moved to Switzerland three years ago. Partly because of the taxes, he admits.

But he is also simply a fan of the privacy he has here, the structure of his new home and the mindset of the Swiss.

