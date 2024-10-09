Test your media skills on Swisscom Campus and win VIP tickets for the international match. Picture: Pexels, Kampus Production

Five VIP tickets for the international match between Switzerland and Serbia can be won in the Swisscom competition. It's easy to take part: answer five questions about digital media.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swisscom is giving away five VIP tickets for the international match between Switzerland and Serbia on November 15.

To take part, put your media knowledge to the test on Swisscom Campus

The closing date for entries is October 15, 2024. Show more

Have you always wanted to learn more about how to recognize fraud on the Internet or how artificial intelligence works?

On Swisscom Campus you will find free information on the use of digital media in everyday life: videos, guides, webinars and tips. Strengthening your media skills will keep you safe online. What's more, you now have the chance to win VIP football tickets.

Media literacy is rewarded

Swisscom has been promoting media literacy for many years and provides important know-how on how to use digital media - in your free time, at work or at school. On Swisscom Campus you will find tips, tricks and instructions as well as media courses.

Answer five questions on cybersecurity, media use and artificial intelligence in the quiz on Swisscom Campus. If you're not sure about an answer, do some research on Swisscom Campus and find other useful information alongside the answer.

Attention football fans and media professionals!

The third and final home game of the UEFA Nations League Switzerland - Serbia will take place on Friday, November 15, at 8:45 pm at the Letzigrund in Zurich.

For those who prefer to watch the football match on TV, it's also worth taking part in the campus quiz. Participants can test their media knowledge by answering the quiz questions and learn how to recognize dangers on the Internet, protect their privacy and use social media responsibly.

