Media literacy quiz Attention football fans: Swisscom is giving away VIP tickets
Mario Stübi
9.10.2024
Five VIP tickets for the international match between Switzerland and Serbia can be won in the Swisscom competition. It's easy to take part: answer five questions about digital media.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Swisscom is giving away five VIP tickets for the international match between Switzerland and Serbia on November 15.
- To take part, put your media knowledge to the test on Swisscom Campus.
- The closing date for entries is October 15, 2024.
Have you always wanted to learn more about how to recognize fraud on the Internet or how artificial intelligence works?
On Swisscom Campus you will find free information on the use of digital media in everyday life: videos, guides, webinars and tips. Strengthening your media skills will keep you safe online. What's more, you now have the chance to win VIP football tickets.
Media literacy is rewarded
Swisscom has been promoting media literacy for many years and provides important know-how on how to use digital media - in your free time, at work or at school. On Swisscom Campus you will find tips, tricks and instructions as well as media courses.
Answer five questions on cybersecurity, media use and artificial intelligence in the quiz on Swisscom Campus. If you're not sure about an answer, do some research on Swisscom Campus and find other useful information alongside the answer.
Attention football fans and media professionals!
The third and final home game of the UEFA Nations League Switzerland - Serbia will take place on Friday, November 15, at 8:45 pm at the Letzigrund in Zurich.
For those who prefer to watch the football match on TV, it's also worth taking part in the campus quiz. Participants can test their media knowledge by answering the quiz questions and learn how to recognize dangers on the Internet, protect their privacy and use social media responsibly.Swisscom Campus: Quiz
This article was created in cooperation with Swisscom
Swisscom is committed to ecological, social and economic sustainability: climate protection, a sustainable lifestyle and responsible use of digital media. Switzerland's leading ICT company has already received several awards for its long-standing commitment to sustainability and, according to "TIME Magazine", is one of the 500 most sustainable companies in the world in 2024. Swisscom Campus offers valuable knowledge and tips on digital media and their use in everyday life.