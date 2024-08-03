Steven Tyler (r) and his Aerosmith bandmates in New York in 2018. The band has canceled its farewell tour. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/dpa

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler spent over 50 years on the concert stage. Now the US rock band has canceled its farewell tour. Singer Steven Tyler is struggling with severe vocal cord problems.

Iconic rock songs such as "Walk This Way", "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" and "Cryin'" are among the number one hits of the American rock band Aerosmith led by singer Steven Tyler.

Anyone who has experienced a live concert by the band led by charismatic frontman Steven Tyler knows that it is electrifying.

Aerosmith fans have enjoyed this live magic for over 50 years. But now it's over.

Aerosmith have stopped their current "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour". The reason? Steven Tyler's impaired voice. The 76-year-old lead singer has been struggling with a laryngeal fracture since September 2023. A laryngeal fracture is a break in the cartilaginous structure of the larynx.

This fracture has forced the band to completely cancel their initially suspended farewell tour. Tickets that have already been purchased will be refunded by the organizers.

The band writes on Instagram: "As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other. He has worked tirelessly for months to get his voice back to where it was before his injury. We have seen him struggle despite having the best medical team on his side. Unfortunately, it's clear that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible."

Aerosmith therefore had to make a heartbreaking and difficult but necessary decision.

Aerosmith one of the most successful rock bands in the world

The rock band around singer Steven Tyler was founded in Boston in 1970, writes Wikipedia.

In the USA, they rank 14th in the list of bands with the most album sales with over 66.5 million albums sold.

Aerosmith play a mixture of blues rock and hard rock. The band's distinctive features are Steven Tyler's voice and Joe Perry's guitar playing, which stands out more for its melody and creativity than for its speed.

